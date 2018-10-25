La Vega's District Winning Streak is Alive and Well Video

Waco, TX - Earlier this year, La Vega head coach, Willie Williams, retired after 28 seasons, handing the reins to defensive coordinator, Don Hyde. This year, the Pirates are currently on a four game win streak, and the last time they lost a district game was in 2014 against China Spring, who they play this Friday.

It's been well over 1,400 days since the Pirates lost to China Spring; however, there's no extra pressure on the team, because it's the nature of the beast in football.

"I think anytime you're a coach there's pressure," Don Hyde said. "I mean it doesn't matter if you're used to being in contention every year for a district championship or not."

"We take every game one week at a time, the victory last week is in the past, so now we're saying that we're 0-0 so we're hungry for another win," Taequan Tyler said.

Even though Williams is no longer the head coach at La Vega, his tradition lives on.

"We've just been continuing on with coach William's legacy, and try to be better every week," Don Hyde said.

After the Pirates lost in the State Semifinals last year, winning district is just a piece of the puzzle.

"... we have big chip on our shoulder this year ," Taequan Tyler said. "...we don't really look at it as district, we look at it as a key to get to where we want to be."