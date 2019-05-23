Marlin Tabs Haynes As New Head Coach

High School Football

Marlin, TX - The Marlin Bulldogs have found their new head football coach and they didn't have to go far to get him, hiring David Haynes from Connally High School.

Haynes most recently worked on Shane Anderson's staff at Waco Connally. Haynes will look to turn the Bulldogs around after an 0-10 season in 2018.

