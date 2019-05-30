Robinson Baseball Splits Opening Games of Their Regional Final
Huntsville, TX - The Robinson Rockets and Sweeny Bulldogs split a couple of pitchers duel's on Wednesday splitting the first two games of their regional final series.
Sweeny got an outstanding outing from Texas A&M commit Caden Homniok who pitched a complete game shutout to push the Rockets to the brink of elimination.
Robinson Pitcher Jordan Rogers was equally as good in game two holding the Bulldogs at bay, helping Robinson stay alive with the 1-0 win.
A decisive game three of the series will be on Friday at noon, back at Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville.
