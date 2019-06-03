Robinson’s Kent Steps Down as Head Coach

Robinson Head Baseball Coach Bryan Kent announced he is stepping down, via twitter on Monday Afternoon.

Kent was a player on the first Robinson team to make the State Tournament back in 1996. In his 10 years as a coach at Robinson, they made it back to Austin four times, in 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017.

Kent has helped produce high-level MLB draft picks like Braxton Ashcraft and had the Rockets on the verge of another state trip this year before coming up just short, against Sweeny.

Kent will continue to teach at Robinson and said he looks forward to spending more time with his family.