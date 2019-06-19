Temple ISD Names Franklin Their New Head Softball Coach

Temple, TX - Temple ISD Athletic Director, Scott Stewart, announced Head Softball Coach Le-Net Franklin via twitter on Wednesday.

Wildcat and Tem-Cat Nation, Help me welcome Le-Net Franklin to our family as the new head softball coach. She played at the Univ of Florida and coached in college before coming to HS. Great coach and a better person. Welcome to the family, Coach Franklin!#FullTILT#TTT pic.twitter.com/XoHaPfDJbg — Scott Stewart (@CoachStew_TTR) June 19, 2019

Franklin returns to Central Texas, where she went to Belton high school before attending Temple College where she played softball. She then played at the division one level with the Florida Gators.

Franklin replaces Jessica Harborth who led Temple back to the playoffs last season.