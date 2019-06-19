High School Football

Temple ISD Names Franklin Their New Head Softball Coach

Temple, TX - Temple ISD Athletic Director, Scott Stewart, announced Head Softball Coach Le-Net Franklin via twitter on Wednesday.

 

 

Franklin returns to Central Texas, where she went to Belton high school before attending Temple College where she played softball. She then played at the division one level with the Florida Gators.

Franklin replaces Jessica Harborth who led Temple back to the playoffs last season.

