Valley Mills Baseball Set For State Semi-Finals on Wednesday

Valley Mills baseball will make their first appearance at the State Tournament, since 2005 when they open against Linden Kildare on Wednesday afternoon at Dell Diamond.

The Eagles had to battle their way to Round Rock after a pair of heart-stopping wins in the Regional final against Windthorst.

The Eagles saw leads of 8-runs and 3-runs disappear in the final innings of their two games, but they found enough to bounce back and secure both wins in extra innings. Senior outfielder Jayson Jones said they can take some big-time lessons from those games, into the state tournament with them.

“To never give up,” he said when asked what they learned. “When we’re up ahead we got to keep going and keep going because when we got ahead we all kind of settled down and I think we got this one, and they don’t quit, they came back and made us show what we can do.”

Head Coach, Shane Keeton said his team knows that can’t be scoreboard watchers, they have to play til the final out.

“Scoreboard is who wins or loses but you can’t just look at the scoreboard and have a mental break down,” he said. “The games not over until the last out”

Valley Mills will open the State Semi-Finals at 4:00pm Wednesday afternoon at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.