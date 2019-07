ROBINSON, Texas — The Robinson Rockets have tabbed Chris Clemons as their next head baseball coach, Athletic Director Tommy Allison confirmed Monday.

Clemons, a McGregor native was an All American pitcher at Texas A&M, helping make him a 1st round pick of the Chicago White Sox in 1994.

Clemons has spent time as an assistant coach at McLennan Community College and Baylor, but most recently has been a scout in the Chicago Cubs system.