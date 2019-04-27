Jalen Hurd Drafted By San Francisco In the 3rd Round
Nashville, TN - Baylor's Jalen Hurd was the 67th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft selected by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday Night.
Hurd led the Bears in receiving yards in his only season of eligibility on Baylor's campus. Hurd is the ninth player Matt Rhule has had drafted since 2016.
