Just Win, Baby: Baylor Baseball Controls Their Own Big 12 Destiny

Waco, TX - Baylor Baseball heads north to Fort Worth in another big-time Big 12 road series against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Baylor coming off a series loss to Texas Tech, coupled with a strong weekend by Oklahoma State allowing the Pokes to vault past Baylor into the lead of the Big 12 Standings. As The Pokes head to Lubbock this weekend and host the Bears in a few weeks, in Stillwater, Baylor knows there is a lot of time left and they will have a say in what happens the rest of the way in the Big 12.

"Like I tell my kids sometimes; Being a part of a team sport is great, but sometimes so is golf and tennis where you know if you do well you're going to have success," Head Coach Steve Rodriguez joked. "That's kind of the great part about this, is knowing that we played well at the beginning of conference, knowing that we have three really tough weekends ahead of us, but at the same time knowing we're in control of our own destiny, and everyone else is going to be beating up on each other as well so we've just got to go out and play well."

The bears faced a desperate Texas Tech team in their Ballpark last weekend and now face a desperate TCU team that still has some work to do on their postseason resume. Junior Davis Wendzel says they expect their best shot because they've gotten basically everyone else's best shot.

"Yeah, it seems like everyone we play, comes out firing for us," he said. "I mean we've just got a target on our backs and we know it, so we're just going to have to come out and do something special."

The Bears and Frogs get started at 6:30pm on Friday night from Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth.