Langeliers and Wendzel Leave Baylor Better Than They Found it

Shea Langeliers and Davis Wendzel made Baylor History on Monday night becoming the first pair of Bears to be drafted together in the same first round.

It’s only fitting that those players get that distinction after helping get this program back on track over the last few years.

“We take a lot of pride in that,” Langeliers said. “We got here and it’d been, I think, four or five years since Baylor had been in the postseason and our freshman year we got straight into a regional, and we did that for three straight years, so I think they’re going to keep going up they’re gonna keep getting better every year and it’s cool to know that we’re that first class that came in.”

The fact that these two helped turn things around is no accident. Wendzel and Langeliers set the tone for the new era under Steve Rodriguez.

“We were kind of the first class that they got and I think me and Shea really took that upon ourselves to turn this place around to get it back to where it could be,” he said. “I think we’re doing a great job on the right track and this place that’s a special place.”

Baylor’s stretch of three-straight regionals is their longest since 2009-2011.