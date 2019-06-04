Langeliers Could ‘Solve’ The Catching Position for Atlanta

Shea Langeliers became the highest Baylor Draft pick since 1983 on Monday night when he was selected 9th overall by the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves had their eye on Langeliers leading up to the draft and after his 11-RBI outbreak on Saturday, Braves Vice President of Scouting, Dana Brown was worried he wouldn’t make it to pick nine. But after they selected Shea Brown said Langeliers could ‘Solve’ the catching position.

“He’s just a good package for the franchise,” Brown said. “We think with this pick we could potentially solve the catching position.”

Langeliers will head to rookie ball with a familiar face as the Braves also selected Texas A&M shortstop Braden Shewmake In the first round. Langeliers and Shewmake played on the collegiate national team, last summer and Shea is looking forward to playing together professionally.

“It’s cool,” he said. “Seeing that somebody else get drafted to the Braves that I knew growing up with. I played against him, played with him, obviously it’s really cool. I’m excited to play with him.”

The Draft will continue through Wednesday.