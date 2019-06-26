Baylor’s Cox Named Big 12 Female Co-Sportsperson of The Year

Becomes Fourth Baylor Female to Take Home The Honor

WACO – Lady Bears Senior forward Lauren Cox was named the Big 12’s Female Co-sportsperson of The Year, on Tuesday.

The award was voted on by a media panel. Cox is the 4th Baylor female to win this award, and the first since softball’s Whitney Canion took home the honor in 2013-2014. Cox is the third female basketball player to win the award, after Jessicka Stratton and Melissa Jones also have won the award.

Cox shares the award with the Kansas State rowing team.

