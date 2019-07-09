Baylor’s Muncy Battles His Way to The 2019 MLB All Star Game

Cleveland, OH — Dodgers infielder, Max Muncy became the second Baylor player to make the MLB All Star Game, over the weekend.

Muncy who almost gave the game up entirely, has burst back onto the scene in Los Angeles, speaking with reporters at the All Star Game Media Day about his journey to the top of the game.

“Just getting it back to the point where I was a little kid again, where I couldn’t wait to get to the field and go out and play,” Muncy said. “To me that’s probably one of the things I’m most proud of just because, baseball is something that I have loved my entire life and when you get to a point when it’s not the thing you love the most, it’s kind of disappointing so um, you know, for me, that’s one of the things I’m most proud of.”

The MLB All Star Game coverage will begin on Fox 44 on Tuesday night with pregame starting at 6:30pm.