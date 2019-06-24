Gatesville’s Cooper Leaving to Join Art Briles at Mount Vernon

Gatesville, TX – Gateville Head Coach Kyle Cooper is resigning from his post at Gatesville to join Art Briles’ staff at Mount Vernon ISD.

Mount Vernon ISD’s Superintendent, Dr. Jason McCullough, confirmed the news to FOX 44-TV on Monday Afternoon.

The news was first reported by Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football’s Matt Stepp, on Monday afternoon. Cooper then confirmed the news during a visit with ESPN Central Texas.

Cooper has been at Gatesville for 12 seasons leading them to several playoff appearances, most recently in 2017.