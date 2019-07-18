Johnston Taking The Next Step Entering Senior Season

WACO, Texas — The Baylor defense will look to improve in their 3rd season under Matt Rhule, and will have several key pieces returning including the leading tackler in 2018, Clay Johnston.

Johnston, a senior from Abilene, has shown flashes dating back to his freshman year, and on the cusp of his final season at Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule loves what he’s seen from Johnston on and off the field.

“He’s one of the guys — he’ll question me,” Rhule said. “He’ll say coach, ‘why are we doing this, why are we doing that. And I’ve told him, you can ask me as many questions as you want, just don’t question me. I’ll be as transparent with you, as I can, and I think my relationship with Clay is really really improved I feel very comfortable with him as our leader.”

That leadership is something Johnston knows comes with the position and his senior status, but he knows he doesn’t have to do everything on his own.

“Leadership is kind of poured on upon you, as a senior,” he said. I have to continue to grow and and when it’s time to speak, speak. When it’s time to work, work. Thankfully, I’m not alone. I got 14-16 other guys, I can cling to and I can draw strength.”