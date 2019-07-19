Matt Rhule is one of The Elder-Statesmen of Big 12 Coaches

WACO< Texas — As Matt Rhule gets set to begin his 3rd season he is already the 4th most-tenured coach in the Big 12 Conference.

Gary Patterson has been at TCU for 18 seasons and Mike Gundy has been at Oklahoma State for 14 seasons. After that, only Matt Campbell is ahead of Rhule, Lincoln Riley and Tom Herman who all have two seasons at their current schools.

Rhule did not expect to be one of the veterans this quickly, but he knows that’s just life in college football.

“That’s just the state of college football,” he said. “Most times you don’t get to stay somewhere too long. There’s a lot of change and turnover. It presents a challenges bringing in four new coaches four great coaches. In your off-season you have to search and try to figure out who and what they’re going to be with the teams that they have.”

Since 2017 seven of ten Big 12 Schools have changed head coaches.