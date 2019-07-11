MCC’s Thompson Enjoying A Summer of Success From Former Players

WACO, Texas — McLennan Head Baseball Coach Mitch Thompson is busy these days finding the next crop of Highlanders that he can help get to the next level.

Thompson has done that a lot in his 30 years as a baseball coach and scout. One of Thompson’s former players, Max Muncy, took one of baseball’s biggest stages on Wednesday night in the MLB All Star Game.

Muncy traveled a winding road to his major league stardom that almost saw him quit the game after being released by the Oakland A’s. Thompson who has seen his share of ups and downs, in the game, was proud to see his former player persevere.

“I mean, that’s a cool, cool story,” Thompson said. “That’s kind of how the game of baseball works. Sometimes, what might not work for one club, works for another, so it’s been fun watching Max. It was fun seeing him last night.”

Thompson helped recruit Muncy to Baylor, while he was an assistant under Steve Smith, with the Bears. Seeing a guy he recruited as a teenager make it to the all star stage was pretty special, for him.

in 30 years Mitch has a lot of stories like that, at many levels of college and professional baseball. Seeing them succeed is what makes his job so special to him.

“The really the fun part is being able to see them when you’re recruiting them and kind of having a vision in your head — what you think they can become,” he said. “Then watching all the hard work that they put in to do that to see max out there yesterday’s awesome to think that there may be other future Baylor or McLennan guys that will have those kind of opportunities coming in the future.”