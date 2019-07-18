Midway’s Ben Hicks Locked in a Tight QB Battle at Arkansas

HOOVER, Alabama — Former Midway quarterback Ben Hicks is playing his final season of college Football at Arkansas with the coach who recruited him to SMU, Chad Morris.

Morris with plenty of work to do at Arkansas after a 2-10 debut last season, also brought in former Aggie quarterback Nick Starkel.

Morris very familiar with both quarterbacks and expects a good battle from both of them as camp begins.

“We had to be active,” Morris said when asked about bringing in the former Aggie QB. “Nick Starkel was was someone that I’ve known for quite some time, as far as recruiting. His skill set his level of confidence — he’s played in this league. He’s won in this league and and I believe a lot of people thought he was going to be a starter at another school in this league. To be able to bring him in, a young man that graduated and has two years left to play, will only intensify the violin our quarterback room. That’s this much improved.”

Morris saying today that he wants to name a starting quarterback as soon as he can during fall camp.