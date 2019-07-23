Rhule Wants Baylor to Stay Hungry after Six-Win Improvement

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears experienced a six-win improvement from 2017-2018, which was one of the largest in the country.

That turnaround is not unprecedented for Matt Rhule who went 2-10 at Temple in his first year and 6-6 in his second year. The biggest difference though is that Temple did not get invited to a Bowl game after their 6-6 season.

A senior on that Temple team stood up in front of the room and told the younger players to not take anything for granted a speech that sparked the Owls to a 10-4 record the following season.

After Baylor’s 7-6 season last year Rhule wanted to make sure his team was not satisfied.

“Seven, and six was a great year two but it can’t be your three,” Rhule said. “If you’re not careful, you’ll end up back there again you won’t continue to grow and develop. I think early on, I tried to set the tone, probably people looked at me like I was kind of nuts about it, but quickly I thought our players did a great job of their work ethic in the off season.”

One of those players was senior Clay Johnston and he said this team expects to be playing for a Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium come December.

“The end goal in mind is to be here in December, and have the opportunity [to play for a championship]. And I think guys having that perspective and mindset — It feeds them they’re hungry they want more.”

