Sports

LSU Softball Rallies to Defeat Baylor 4-2

By:

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 10:30 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2019 10:30 PM CDT

Waco, Texas - It was a rubber match between Baylor and LSU in game one on Saturday, with both teams going hitless, up until Josie Bower hit a home run in the bottom of the third, giving Baylor a 1-0 lead.  Baylor scored another run on a passed ball, but the Tigers added four runs to the board, for the eventual 4-2 victory.

