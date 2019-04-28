LSU Softball Rallies to Defeat Baylor 4-2
Waco, Texas - It was a rubber match between Baylor and LSU in game one on Saturday, with both teams going hitless, up until Josie Bower hit a home run in the bottom of the third, giving Baylor a 1-0 lead. Baylor scored another run on a passed ball, but the Tigers added four runs to the board, for the eventual 4-2 victory.
