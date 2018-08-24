Matt Rhule Fires Up The Crowd at 30th Annual Kick off Luncheon

Waco, TX - The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce held their 30th annual Kick off Luncheon Thursday at the Baylor Club.

It was a special day for two local students as Judith Hernandez, of Waco Connally and Jonathan Weatherman of Crawford were awarded scholarships for their accomplishments at their respective schools.

In addition to the scholarships The Dave Campbell award was also handed out to long time Baylor football manager Clint Lewis.

Baylor Head Football Coach Matt Rhule closed down the event with an impassioned speech about his love for the game of football at all levels.

"This is about football, and I love the game," he said. "I've given most of my life to this game. I'm so excited to come out and walk outside and see that stadium and see that field, and know that it's right here upon us. The kids in our community are going to play high school football they're going to play junior high football. I just saw my son's pee wee or pop warner coach from last year, man it's the greatest game their is."

Rhule and the Bears open the season a week from Saturday, taking on ACU at 6:00pm .