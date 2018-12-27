Matt Rhule Pleased with Baylor's Progress on Bowl Week

Houston, TX - The talking is over for Vanderbilt and Baylor as they get set for the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl on Thursday Night at 8:00pm.

This bowl week coupled with the new red shirt rule has allowed Baylor to get a bunch of young players more reps during the practice period. Matt Rhule has been pleased with how his team has grown during bowl practices and festivities this week in Houston.

Fox 44 Will have live Pregame coverage beginning at 5:30 on Thursday evening.