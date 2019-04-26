McLennan Baseball Splits Double-Header with Hill College

Waco, TX - McLennan Press Release:

The No. 7 McLennan Highlanders and Hill Rebels split today’s conference doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark.



McLennan defeated Hill 5-4 in eight innings of the early game with Jack Driskell picking up the win.



The Highlanders began the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first as Jordan Yeatts tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jalen Battles.



McLennan extended the lead to two with Ryan Bishop’s solo home run to right field in the third.



Hill scored two runs in the fourth to tie the game. Craig Keuchel singled, and Josh Smeltzer followed with home run to left field.



The Highlanders scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead again. Battles was hit by the pitch and moved to second on a sacrifice by Cole Moore. Battles then scored triple by Martin, and Martin scored on a Hill error.



The Rebels tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Grant Bruce and Brian Aguilar both singled. Zach Wilson followed with a single to score Bruce. Aguilar then scored on a Highlander error.



McLennan sealed the win with a run in the bottom of the eighth. Moore drew a walk and Martin singled. Shepardson followed with the walk-off single to score Moore.



Hill defeated McLennan 5-4 in the nightcap with Tanner Brooks taking the loss.



Once again, McLennan began the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first as Yeatts singled, moved to second on a fielder’ choice by Moore and scored on a double by Martin.



The Rebels scored three runs in the third. Aguilar and Wilson both walked. Taylor Daniell followed with a single to score Aguilar. Wilson then moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Keuchel.



Hill’s final two runs came in the top of the fifth. Wilson walked and Daniell doubled. Wilson came in to score on a ground out by Keuchel and Daniell scored on a wild pitch.



McLennan mounted a comeback with a two-out rally in the seventh to score three runs Battles singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Brett Squires followed with a single to score Battles. Shepardson followed with a single to score Squires. Shepardson then moved to second on a Hill error and scored on double by Jaylen Williams.

The Highlanders and Rebels will complete the four-game series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday in Hillsboro.



McLennan 5, Hill 4

Hill 000 200 20 – 4 9 2

McLennan 101 002 01 – 5 7 1

Reese Miller, Justin Waltmon (6) and Craig Keuchel. Alex DeLeon, Jack Driskell (7) and Ryan Bishop. WP: Driskell; LP: Waltmon. Leading hitters – Hill: Zach Wilson (1-3, RBI), Craig Keuchel (2-4), Josh Smeltzer (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) and Wilson Ehrhardt (2-4); McLennan: Jordan Yeatts (1-4, 3B), Jalen Battles (1-2, RBI), Garrett Martin (3-4, 2B, 3B, RBI), Aidan Shepardson (1-4, RBI) and Ryan Bishop (1-3, HR, RBI). Record: McLennan 40-10 (25-4).



Hill 5, McLennan 4

Hill 003 020 0 – 5 6 2

McLennan 100 000 3 – 4 10 0

Preston Potter, Cole Spillar (2), Justin Waltmon (5) and Craig Keuchel. Tanner Brooks, Max Mize (3), Payton Strambler (5), Trevor Munsch (5), Rene Ramos (6) and Vince Ippoliti. WP: Spillar; LP: Brooks. Leading hitters – Hill: Taylor Daniell (2-4, 2B, RBI), Craig Keuchel (0-3, 2 RBI) and Wilson Ehrhardt (1-3, RBI); McLennan: Garrett Martin (1-4, 2B, RBI), Brett Squires (1-3, 2B, RBI), Aidan Shepardson (2-4, 2B, RBI) and Jaylen Williams (2-3, 2 2B, RBI). Record: McLennan 40-11 (25-5).