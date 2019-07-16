Midway All Stars 10U Softball State Champs

ABILENE, TX – This weekend, the Texas West Little League State Tournament took place in Abilene, and the Midway All Stars 10U softball team had a thrilling ride, all the way to the championship game. The All Stars had their backs against the wall on Tuesday morning, needing to beat Eagle Pass twice, in order to claim the state title. Midway won the first game, forcing a second game, and defeated Eagle Pass in game two, 5-4, to win the 2019 Texas West 8-10 Little League State Title. The Midway 10U baseball team also won the 2019 Texas West 8-10 Little League State Title.