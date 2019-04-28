No. 18 Baseball Takes Series Over TCU in Dominating 15-2 Fashion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Baylor Press Release

By: Rachel Caton

FORT WORTH, Texas – The No. 18 Bears exploded for 15 runs on 19 hits to take the series over TCU with a commanding 15-2 victory on Saturday afternoon at Lupton Stadium.

The Bears (29-12, 11-5) were impressive at the plate, with eight-of-nine in the starting lineup recording at least one hit, five having multi-hit performances. Overall, five Bears drove in multiple runs on the day, led by Shea Langeliers and Cole Weaver, who drove in three runs apiece.

Josh Bissonette led the way as he tied his career-high with a four-hit performance, going 4-for-5 with two RBI. Weaver had a career day, making his first start since Feb. 15 count, tallying a career-high three hits on a 3-for-5 day with a career-high three RBI and his first extra base hit, an RBI triple in the second inning. Weaver also made his impact felt in the field, making two outstanding plays in the field to rob TCU (23-18, 6-8) of hits.

Langeliers and Cole Haring each connected on long balls, with Langeliers three-run shot the centerpiece of the Bears’ eight-run third inning, while Haring tacked on a solo shot in the sixth.

On the mound, the Bears were led by starter Jimmy Winston, who tied his career-long outing of 7.0 innings. He allowed just two runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout en route to his fourth win of the year. Daniel Caruso followed with two innings of hitless relief to shut things down with two strikeouts and no free passes.

The Bears jumped out to plate two in the first inning and never looked back, adding a season-high eight runs in the third inning, chasing starter Charles King. He Bears followed with three in the fourth to jump out to a 13-0 lead.

The Horned Frogs got on the board in the bottom of the fourth, but that was all the Bears would allow, adding one more in the sixth on Haring’s solo home and a 15th run in the top of the ninth as pinch hitter T.J. Raguse delivered an RBI single.