Platt Playing Big Role For Baylor 4×400 Meter Relay Team

Chris Platt has track-speed on the football field and so he’s taking it back to the track as Baylor prepares for the NCAA Championships this week in Austin.

Platt was a late add to the Baylor 4×400 team at the West Prelims, in Sacramento, but he stayed ready for his chance and helped lift his team to this point.

“It felt great,” Platt said about helping his team clinch a spot in the NCAA’s. “I was actually a last second choice, so I didn’t know if I was going to run, or not, so I always have to stay prepared, and when they called my name I just went out there and did what I had to do.”

This is not just a hobby for Platt though. Head Track and Field Coach Todd Harbour said Platt, now that he’s healthy, gives this team a real shot to win it all in Austin this week.

“Chris is one of the smoothest, prettiest runners you’ll ever watch and it’s just a matter of getting him back in shape,” Harbour said. “It’s a good relay right now. Those guys are going to contend for a national championship. They’re not going down there with any other expectation than winning it.”

Platt and Baylor will open up their NCAA Championships on Wednesday at Mike A. Myers Stadium, in Austin.