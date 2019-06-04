Rangers Select Josh Jung With 1st Round Pick

Texas Rangers Press Release:

Arlington, Texas – The Texas Rangers selected third baseman Josh Jung (pronounced Young) in the first round (8th overall) of the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

The 21-year-old Jung was named Big 12 Co-Player of the year at Texas Tech University, after posting a .332/.471/.609/1.080 (67-202) slash line with 21 2B, 11 HR, 53 RBI, and 49 BB/37 SO in his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Jung’s 21 doubles ranked 2nd in the Big 12 and 22nd nationally. Jung was one of 25 collegiate players on the semifinal list for the Golden Spikes award for a second straight season.

Jung hit .392/.491/.639/1.130 with 12 HR and 80 RBI during his sophomore campaign with the Red Raiders, earning All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (2nd Team), NCBWA (2nd Team), Baseball America (2nd Team), D1 Baseball (2nd Team), and Perfect Game (2nd Team). The right-handed batter and thrower was a unanimous First Team All-Big 12 honoree.

The San Antonio, Texas native graduated from MacArthur High School in northeast San Antonio. His father, Jeff, is a longtime football and baseball coach at MacArthur.

Texas will also have the 41st overall pick in the Competitive Balance Round A and the 50th overall pick in the draft’s second round, which both take place later tonight.