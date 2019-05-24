Report: Texas A&M To Hire Ole Miss A.D. Bjork
College Station, TX - Reports Indicate Texas A&M is close to naming Ole Miss Athletic Director Ross Bjork, to the same position to replace the departed Scott Woodward.
The news first reported by Ben Baby of the Dallas Morning News, said a source close to the situation said A&M plans to name Bjork as early as Friday Morning.
More Stories
-
They've won the Champions League together, were teammates for three…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Breanna Stewart will be a paid ambassador for the…
-
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Kawhi Leonard arrived in Toronto thinking he could…