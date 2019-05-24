Report: Texas A&M To Hire Ole Miss A.D. Bjork

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Station, TX - Reports Indicate Texas A&M is close to naming Ole Miss Athletic Director Ross Bjork, to the same position to replace the departed Scott Woodward.

The news first reported by Ben Baby of the Dallas Morning News, said a source close to the situation said A&M plans to name Bjork as early as Friday Morning.