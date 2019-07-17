SEC Media Days: Kellen Mond Confident in Offense, Heading Into Jimbo’s 2nd Year

HOOVER, ALABAMA – Texas A&M took the stage on Tuesday, at SEC Media Day, and Jimbo Fisher expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, now that his players know what the coaching staff expects. As Jimbo enters his second year, Kellen Mond is going into his first season, where he already knows the starting quarterback job is his. Mond is confident the Aggies will have success on offense, under Fisher’s second year.

“We get all our receivers back,” Kellen Mond said. “Jashaun Corbin comes back, after a pretty good season, playing behind Trayveon Williams.

Mond talked about the team learning the adjustments to the playbook, since that was one of their weaknesses last season,

“I’ve put in a lot of effort,” Kellen Mond said. “Making sure I know where I need to be, where my eyes need to be, every play, so I feel like as a whole, the offensive line as well, has done a really good job this off season, so as a whole, I feel really confident in everybody, and I feel like Jimbo Fisher is gonna put us in a really good position to succeed.”