Some Faces Have Changed But The ‘Hot Boyz’ Swagger Is In Full Effect in Dallas

There are plenty of new faces roaming the field at Dallas Cowboys Mini Camp including a few impact player on the defensive line.

Dallas added former Texas Tech Star, Kerry Hyder, in free agency and traded for Robert Quinn at the end of March to help bolster a defensive line that lost David Irving and will be without Randy Gregory for an indefinite amount of time.

Quinn expected to play opposite of DeMarcus Lawrence is looking forward to building on what the defensive line has already built.

“You know, they’re kind of building on something they already established here last year,” Quinn said. “I’m excited for what I’m going to join, and hopefully I can contribute like they expect me to, and like I expect myself to.”

Hyder who had a breakout season in Detroit collecting 8 sacks in 2016 adds depth to a group that will need it, especially with Lawrence coming off shoulder surgery this offseason. He is looking forward to contributing to a strong defensive line room.

“It’s easy when your best players are your hardest workers,” Hyder said of the veteran returners. “When you can look to that as your example, it’s kind of easy to know where you fall in.”

The Cowboys will wrap up mini camp on Thursday at The Star in Frisco.