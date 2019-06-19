Starburst Classic Winners Crowned Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WACO, TX - Greater Waco Chamber Press Release:

The Annual Starburst Junior Golf Classic, one of the largest junior golf tournaments in the state, returned Waco on June 17-18, 2019. Hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber, powered by the Northern Texas PGA and sponsored by Mars Wrigley Confectionery, the Starburst Junior Golf Classic hosted nearly 300 players from ages of 7 to 19 at two area courses.

2019 Winners by Division:

Boys 15

3rd Place: Landon Farrar from Mansfield, TX

2nd Place: Cason Johnson from Seminole, TX

Champion: Rohan Kommineni from Coppell, TX

Girls 15

3rd Place: Margaret Parmer from McGregor, TX

2nd Place: Maddie Sanders from Midlothian, TX

Champion: Kodi Nolen from Ovilla, TX

Boys 16

3rd Place: Grant Morgan from Georgetown, TX

2nd Place: Jake Reames from Waxachie, TX

Champion: Ethan Dial from Fort Worth, TX

Girls 16

3rd Place: Kerrison Limon from Austin, TX

2nd Place: Amaya Perales from Midland, TX

Champion: Alise Knudson from Dallas, TX

Boys 17

3rd Place: Longyang Chen from Plano, TX

2nd Place: Longfei Chen from Plano, TX

Champion: Dustin Little from North Richland Hills, TX

Girls 17

3rd Place: Heidi Demel from Friendswood, TX

2nd Place: Rachel Tiger from San Angelo, TX

Champion: Olivia Vargas from Austin, TX

Boys Championship

3rd Place: Jack Summers from Nacogdoches, TX

2nd Place: Cade Allison from Robinson, TX

Champion: Peyton Jones from Roswell, NM

Girls Championship

3rd Place: Sidney Robertson from Chandler, TX

2nd Place: Avery Owen from Dallas, TX

Champion: Amelia Stankiewicz from Keller, TX

Tournament information can be found at StarburstGolf.com , Facebook.com/starburstjrgolf or contact Amanda Haygood at (254) 757-5611.

About the Greater Waco Chamber:

The Greater Waco Chamber is a business leadership organization that advances a forward-thinking and visionary agenda for economic growth and quality of life. The Chamber prepares and markets Greater Waco for the businesses and jobs of the future and enhances the quality of life of the community by promoting strategic development. For more information, visit WacoChamber.com.