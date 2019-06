COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Despite an 0-3 record, on Friday, the Temple Wildcats advanced to the Championship Bracket of the State 7 on 7 tournament, after Hebron and Sharyland Pioneer were disqualified for a post-game altercation.

The Wildcats will open championship play on Saturday morning at 9:00am against the college Station Cougars. To see the full Championship bracket, click here.