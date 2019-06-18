Texas 7 on 7 Players Required to Wear Soft Shell Helmet

Waco, Texas - In the 7-on-7 high school state tournament this summer, players are now required to wear a soft shell helmet. There are specific requirements the helmet needs to meet, in order for a player to participate in the state tournament. The helmet must have a Virginia Tech rating of 4 star or better, there cannot be any metal components or hard plastic parts. The soft shell helmet cannot have anything sharp or hard edges, that could cause harm to another player, and it must have a fully functional retention system or chin strap.