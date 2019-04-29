Texas A&M and Baylor Football Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Waco, Texas - Texas A&M had four players sign undrafted free agent deals. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson, signed with the Buffalo Bills, linebacker Otaro Alaka, signed with the Baltimore Ravens, offensive lineman, Keaton Sutherland, signed with the Bengals, and tight end Trevor Woods signed with the Steelers.

Baylor also had four players sign as undrafted free agents. Defensive tackle, Ira Lewis, won't be traveling far, as he signed with the Houston Texans. Offensive lineman, Blake Blackmar, signed with the Chicago Bears. Cornerback Derrek Thomas is heading to the west coast, after signing with the Seattle Seahawks, and defensive end Greg Roberts signed with the Green Bay Packers.

