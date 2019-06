Michael Wade 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 1 - #11 Florida vs #6 Texas A&M - May 21, 2019

Morgantown, West Virginia - The Aggies lost to Duke 4-1 on Sunday, after beating West Virginia in the bottom of the 9th, on Bryce Blaum's walk-off grand slam. Duke wins the Morgantown Regional, and will advance to Super Regionals.