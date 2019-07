WACO, TX – Last year, the Aggies played LSU at Kyle Field, and won in a 7 overtime thriller. This season, Texas A&M will play the Tigers once again, but this time, down in Baton Rouge.

“That’s developed into one heck of a rivalry,” Jimbo Fisher said. “It’s one of the toughest places to play in college football, it’ll be a fun, exciting, tough environment, no doubt.”

Similar to last season, the Aggies will face the Tigers for their very last game of the regular season, on November 30th.