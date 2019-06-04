Texas A&M Officially Welcome’s Bjork to Aggieland

New Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork was officially introduced on Monday to a crowd in the Hall of Champions at Kyle Field.

Bjork comes to A&M after seven years at Ole Miss, where he helped transform the athletics department. Bjork’s SEC experience will help his get down to business quickly in Aggieland.

“There’s no learning curve,“ he said. “I don’t have to understand that we have that tagline, right? ‘The SEC, it just means more.’ I know what it means. It means a lot of things that are at the highest level of college Athletics, so I don’t have to have that learning curve, and it’s just like I’m going from one office to the next, but when I go to the next meeting I’ll be wearing maroon instead of red and Blue and I think there’s a big benefit to that, and I think that’s what president young was after.“

Bjork takes over an Aggie Athletics department that is on the up-swing especially with the excitement Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has brought to College Station. Bjork likes the direction Fisher is taking the football program, and wants to see it continue to progress.

“We have the ingredients, now we just have to go to work and really get after it,“ Bjork said. “I’ve been really impressed with what Jimbo [Fisher] has done. He’s made the league better. When he came into the SEC last year, it’s like ‘Okay, the league is already great, [but] it just got better with a coach like Jimbo [Fisher].’ I can’t wait to work with him and continue to learn.”

Bjork will officially take over on July 8th. R.C. Slocum will continue to serve in the interim capacity until that point.