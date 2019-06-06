Texas A&M’s Cole Drafted on Day 3 of the MLB Draft

Texas A&M Press Release:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M sophomore right-handed pitcher Mason Cole was selected in the 27th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon.

Cole has battled through injuries over his three seasons, but he has been solid when healthy. In 15 career appearances, he has notched a 1-0 record with a 3.50 ERA, .243 opponent batting average and 17 strikeouts in 18.0 innings.

As a freshman, Cole was 1-0 with 0.00 ERA and .182 opponent batting average with two strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Last season, he was 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA with a .192 opponent batting average in 6.2 innings.



The Aggies had four players drafted this season. The Atlanta Braves picked Braden Shewmake in the first round and Kasey Kalich in the fourth round and the Tampa Bay Rays selected John Doxakis in the second round.

Texas A&M had six signees drafted, including RHP JJ Goss (1st Round – Rays), RHP Matt Thompson (2nd round – Chicago White Sox), RHP Josh Wolf (2nd round – New York Mets), OF Dasan Brown (3rd Round – Toronto Blue Jays), OF Logan Britt (35th Round – White Sox) and RHP Evan Vanek (39th Round – Arizona Diamondbacks).