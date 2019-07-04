Texas Rangers Agree to Terms with Davis Wendzel & Josh Jung

Arlington, Texas – The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has agreed to terms with its top two selections in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft, third basemen Josh Jung from Texas Tech University and Davis Wendzel from Baylor University.

Jung was chosen with the eighth overall pick in the first round. The 21-year-old was named Big 12 Co-Player of the year at Texas Tech University, after posting a .343/.474/.636/1.110 (82-239) slash line with 23 2B, 15 HR, 58 RBI, and 53 BB/43 SO in his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Jung’s 23 doubles were tied for 11th-most in the nation.

He led the Red Raiders to the College World Series for a second straight season, propelling Tech to Omaha with a two home run performance in a come-from-behind victory over Oklahoma State on June 8 in the Lubbock Super Regional. The San Antonio native was selected as the winner of the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, which is determined based on performance at the plate, academics, and personal integrity. He was also tabbed a second team All-American by both Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Jung hit .392/.491/.639/1.130 with 12 HR and 80 RBI during his sophomore campaign with the Red Raiders, earning All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (2nd Team), NCBWA (2nd Team), Baseball America (2nd Team), D1 Baseball (2nd Team), and Perfect Game (2nd Team). The right-handed batter and thrower was a unanimous First Team All-Big 12 honoree.

Wendzel was the 41st overall selection in the draft and the seventh pick in the Competitive Balance Round A. He batted .367/.484/.610/1.094 (65-177) with 9 HR and 42 RBI over 46 games for Baylor University as a junior this season. The 22-year-old right-handed batter and thrower shared Co-Big 12 Player of the Year honors with Josh Jung, leading the conference in batting average and on-base percentage. His slugging percentage was 3rd-best in the Big 12.

Nationally, Wendzel ranked 19th in on-base percentage and 32nd in batting average. He committed only two errors in 108 total chances in the field. Wendzel earned All-American honors from five different publications following the season, including ABCA/Rawlings Division I Third Team and All-Midwest Region First Team third baseman.

Over his three-year career in Waco, the San Clemente, California native batted .326 with 24 home runs and 121 RBI over 154 games, posting 100 walks against 99 strikeouts. He was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 37th round last season as a draft eligible sophomore, but did not sign.

Jung and Wendzel are expected to report to the Rangers complex in Surprise, Arizona later this week to begin their professional careers. With today’s agreements, Texas has signed 21 of the 41 players selected in the 2019 MLB Draft.