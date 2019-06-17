Texas Tech’s, Bryce Bonnin, Facing his Former Team, Arkansas

After the Red Raiders lost to Michigan in game one of the World Series, they moved to the loser’s bracket, and face Arkansas on Monday at 1:00 pm central. Texas Tech pitcher, Bryce Bonnin, used to play for Arkansas, but transferred to Texas Tech, and there’s a chance he’ll start tomorrow, against his former team.

“He’s familiar with them,” Tim Tadlock said. “I would think there’s some motivation there for him, I think there’s some human element there that wants us all kind of to give the ball to Bryce.”

Now that Bryce is a Red Raider, the only thing he’s concentrating on, is beating Arkansas, and letting everything fall into place.

“I’m just focused on my team, that’s what I’m worried about” Bryce Bonnin said. “That’s what I came here for, I’m not putting my focused or trying to get distracted by anything else.”