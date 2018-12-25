The Importance of Winning the Gator Bowl for Texas A&M

College Station, Texas - Texas A&M faces NC State in the Gator Bowl, and the Aggies look to end their Bowl Victory drought, after coming up short their last four Bowl games. Trayveon Williams talks about the importance of winning the Gator Bowl for the future of the program.

"If we want to achieve the things in the direction of this program,we definitely have to go out there and win the Bowl game," Trayveon Williams said.

