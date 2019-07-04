The Latest: Andy Murray wins in doubles at Wimbledon

A sign for 2019 is shown on ‘Murray Mound’ during preparations for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Andy Murray won his opening match at this year’s Wimbledon tournament, in men’s doubles.

The two-time singles champion at the All England Club teamed with Pierre-Hugues Herbert to beat Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

Murray, who skipped last year’s Wimbledon because of injury, is limited to playing doubles at the moment as he returns from an operation for a hip replacement.

He will also compete in mixed doubles with Serena Williams.

___

8:45 p.m.

The roof on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon was closed again.

Andy Murray was playing in the men’s doubles competition on the court when the decision was made to close the roof at about 8:40 p.m because of the fading light.

Murray and partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert were leading Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the best-of-five set match.

Murray is limited to playing doubles at the moment as he returns from an operation for a hip replacement.

He will also compete in mixed doubles with Serena Williams.

___

7:55 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios did just about everything against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, except win.

The Australian hit some underhand serves, including one that landed in for an ace. He tried a few ‘tweeners. And he even ran in early on a serve from Nadal, and argued loudly with the chair umpire.

The antics were entertaining, but not enough to eliminate the two-time champion from Spain, who won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) on Centre Court to reach the third round.

Nadal and Kyrgios don’t have the best relationship on the court or off it. In 2014, a 19-year-old Kyrgios beat Nadal at Wimbledon to become the youngest man to eliminate the No. 1 player at a major tournament since 2005. Add to that a public spat involving Nadal, his uncle and Kyrgios in recent months.

After his second-round victory, Kyrgios said he wouldn’t expect to “have a beer together” with Nadal. The Spaniard responded in a separate interview by saying he was “too old for all this stuff.”

___

6:35 p.m.

Andy Murray’s doubles match at Wimbledon was put on No. 1 Court.

Murray’s opening match of the tournament had been left unassigned in the morning, but organizers announced its placement after Serena Williams completed her second-round match at the same stadium.

Murray is limited to playing doubles at the moment as he returns from an operation for a hip replacement.

He will also compete in mixed doubles with Williams.

___

6:30 p.m.

Serena Williams had to come from a set down to stay on course for an eighth Wimbledon title.

Williams was broken twice in the opening set but recovered to beat Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 and move into the third round.

With good friend Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, watching from the stands at No. 1 Court, Williams had a chance to serve out the match at 5-2 in the third but was broken. She made no mistakes on her second attempt, however, converting her first match point with an ace.

Williams improved to 23-0 against qualifiers at Grand Slam tournaments, having dropped only two sets against them in previous matches.

Juvan was making her Wimbledon debut. She lost in the first round of the French Open in May in her only previous Grand Slam appearance.

___

5:25 p.m.

Unseeded American Lauren Davis came from a set down to knock out defending champion Angelique Kerber in the second round of Wimbledon.

Davis failed to even get through qualifying and only made the tournament as a lucky loser after some of the wild-card spots weren’t used, but pulled off perhaps the biggest upset of the week by beating Kerber 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

“It’s almost surreal,” said Davis, who started the year ranked outside the top 250.

Davis said the turning point came when she was up a break at 3-2 in the second set and managed to hold after saving three break points.

“I told myself you’re strong, you can do it, you belong here,” Davis said.

Kerber beat Serena Williams in last year’s final.

___

4:55 p.m.

Even a rare visit to No. 1 Court couldn’t slow down Roger Federer at Wimbledon.

The eight-time champion beat British wild-card entry Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to move into the third round. Clarke is only ranked No. 169 but held his own against Federer in the second set until the tiebreaker, when the Swiss star won four straight points to take a 5-2 lead. He then jumped out a 3-0 lead in the third set and broke again in the final game.

Last year, Federer lost his only match on No. 1 Court to Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals after wasting a two-set lead. But he said the new roof over the stadium made it feel more like his usual surroundings.

“I really enjoyed myself on Court 1 today with the roof,” Federer said. “I couldn’t really tell if it was Centre Court or Court 1, actually.”

___

4:35 p.m.

Last year’s semifinalist John Isner has been knocked out in the second round of Wimbledon, losing a five-setter to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.

The hard-serving American was one set away from the victory but lost 6-4, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on No. 3 Court. Kukushkin broke in the opening game of the fifth set and held serve the rest of the way, converting his first match point when the ninth-seeded Isner sent a backhand long.

Isner reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon last year before losing a five-setter to Kevin Anderson that lasted more than 6½ hours, the second longest match in Grand Slam history. Isner was also involved in the longest, beating Nicolas Mahut in an 11-hour match that finished 70-68 in the fifth set at Wimbledon in 2010.

In the women’s draw, former semifinalist Johanna Konta reached the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova on Centre Court. The 19th-seeded Briton lost in the 2017 semifinals to Venus Williams, but this is only the second time she’s been past the second round.

___

3:15 p.m.

The long blonde hair looked eerily familiar, but it wasn’t quite a case of like father like son for Leo Borg at Wimbledon.

The 16-year-old son of Bjorn Borg lost in the first round of qualifying for the junior singles at the grass-court Grand Slam, where his famous father is a five-time champion and still regarded as royalty.

Leo Borg was hoping to make his first appearance at the All England Club but lost 6-1, 6-4 to Loris Pourroy, an 18-year-old Frenchman seeded 15th in the qualifying draw.

There were shades of the elder Borg on court, though, especially because Leo sports a hairstyle very similar to the one his father became known for when winning five straight Wimbledon titles from 1976-80. The teenager also wore Fila clothing but had ditched his father’s trademark headband in favor of a regular white hat.

___

3 p.m.

Steve Johnson of the United States won for the first time in five tries against a top-30 opponent at Wimbledon, getting past No. 25 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the third round.

Johnson, who is ranked 71st, had lost his past nine matches anywhere against men inside the ATP’s top 30.

How close was this one? Johnson won fewer total points, 150-149, earned fewer service breaks, 3-2, and made nearly twice as many unforced errors, 45-25.

But Johnson broke de Minaur, who is ranked 29th, in the next-to-last game, then served out the victory, which ended when Johnson’s down-the-line forehand drew a long backhand on a 22-stroke exchange.

Johnson’s best Grand Slam showing was a fourth-round run at the All England Club in 2016, which ended with a loss to Roger Federer.

___

2:40 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame a shaky start to come back and defeat Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-2 and reach the third round.

The No. 7-seeded Kvitova was broken in the opening game and trailed 5-3 in the first set. Mladenovic served for that set at 5-4 and held three set points but failed to convert, double-faulting away her initial chance to close it out. Mladenovic later double-faulted twice more to get broken and make it 5-all.

Kvitova, who won titles at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, wasn’t even sure she could compete at the tournament this year until right before it began. The left-hander missed the French Open because of an injury to that forearm.

___

12:15 p.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty stretched her winning streak to 14 matches and reached Wimbledon’s third round with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Alison Van Uytvanck.

Barty is coming off titles at the French Open and the Birmingham grass-court tuneup tournament. She never has been past the third round at All England Club.

She could have wrapped things up even quicker against Uytvanck but failed to serve out the match at 5-2 in the second set, the only time she was broken. Barty is playing her first tournament at No. 1.

Van Uytvanck upset defending champion Garbiñe Muguruza last year en route to the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

No. 9 Sloane Stephens of the United States and No. 15 Wang Qiang of China also advanced in straight sets.

___

10:40 a.m.

Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic has been fined 45,000 pounds ($56,500) for not meeting “the required professional standards” in his first-round loss at Wimbledon.

Tomic lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Wimbledon organizers say “it is the opinion of the Referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards.”

His fine is the same amount of prize money singles players get for losing in the first round.

Tomic reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2011. Six years later, he was fined $15,000 at the All England Club and dropped by his racket sponsor for saying during a news conference that he was “a little bit bored out there” after losing a match.

___

8:10 a.m.

All eyes will be on the marquee matchup between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon.

It is a rematch from 2014, when a 19-year-old Kyrgios upset then-No. 1 Nadal at the All England Club.

In other second-round action Thursday, Serena Williams and Roger Federer will play their matches at the All England Club’s second biggest court.

They have won a combined 15 singles titles at Wimbledon and are accustomed to playing most of their matches on Centre Court.

This time, Federer will be on No. 1 Court against 20-year-old Jay Clarke of Britain. Williams will follow in that arena, facing 18-year-old Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.

Andy Murray will make his debut at this year’s tournament, playing men’s doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert against Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert.

___

