Throwing The Book At Them: Fisher Opens Full Playbook

College Station, TX - Texas A&M opens their regular season a week from Thursday on August 30th against Northwestern State at Kyle Field.

Jimbo Fisher said he's not ready to name a starting quarterback and isn't sure when he will, but he commends both quarterbacks for their ability to pick up the system.

Fisher said he has thrown a lot at the quarterbacks since arriving, but that's part of his plan to make it easier to understand when they see it again.

"I'm a big guy who likes to install whole, part, whole," he said. What I mean by that is lets throw it all out there. If you keep waiting -- It's just like, when I get enough money to build the porch, when I get enough money to put a pool in, guess what 25 years later you don't have a pool or a porch. My point is so you try to get it all in, even though it's frustrating. Some guys pick it up, then you go back and reteach it very chronically and very detailed again."

Fisher has said he feels comfortable playing both quarterbacks if he needs to in the opener on Thursday.