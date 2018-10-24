Turpin Dismissed From TCU After Multiple Battery Charges
Fort Worth, TX - TCU's KaVontae Turpin is no longer on the team, just days after being arrested for assault and battery charges against a family member.
Since the arrest, another incident has come to light, after Turpin was arrested for assault charges, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, earlier this year.
Turpin ranked second in the Big 12 in total yards, prior to his dismissal. TCU will travel to Waco on November 17th.
