Turpin Dismissed From TCU After Multiple Battery Charges

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2018 08:50 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2018 08:51 PM CDT

Fort Worth, TX - TCU's KaVontae Turpin is no longer on the team, just days after being arrested for assault and battery charges against a family member.

Since the arrest, another incident has come to light, after Turpin was arrested for assault charges, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, earlier this year.

Turpin ranked second in the Big 12 in total yards, prior to his dismissal. TCU will travel to Waco on November 17th.

