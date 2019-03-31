UMHB Softball Blanks Concordia Texas in Series Finale

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

AUSTIN, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team blanked Concordia Texas in its series finale with the Tornados, earning a 4-0 win Saturday afternoon in Austin. The win improved the Cru to 15-12 on the season and 12-6 in American Southwest Conference action, while the Tornados fell to 10-15 overall and 5-10 in league play.

UMHB opened the contest with a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Emily Bounds doubled to score Kasi Cummings. The Cru held that single-run lead until the top of the fifth inning, fighting off five hits from the Tornados to preserve the lead. Kasi Cummings scored UMHB’s second run off an RBI single from Kourtney Cummings, before Cummings and Bounds scored off an RBI double from Alexis Galvan.

UMHB allowed just one hit in the final three frame, sealing the 4-0 UMHB win. Kasi Cummings, Kourtney Cummings and Bounds led the Cru with two hits each while Kourtney Cummings had a team-high two RBI and Kasi Cummings led with two runs. Kat Reed earned the win in the circle for UMHB, throwing 4.1 innings with two hits allowed. Reed struck out five batters as UMHB’s pitching staff did not allow a walk. Four pitchers combined for Concordia Texas in the contest. UMHB totaled four runs on nine hits with one error while the Tornados had six hits and one error.



UMHB returns to action Thursday, April 4th in a 4 p.m. doubleheader against Texas Lutheran University at Dee Dillon Field in Belton.

