UMHB Softball completes series sweep of Belhaven

By: Sarah Harborth

JACKSON, Miss. – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team earned a pair of wins over Belhaven University Saturday afternoon in Jackson, completing a three-game sweep of the Blazers with 12-3, 6-4 victories. UMHB improved to 23-14 on the season with an 18-6 record in American Southwest Conference action while the Blazers fell to 15-22 overall and 9-15 in league play.



Belhaven jumped to an early lead in the first contest when Allie Gordon hit an RBI single to score Marlee Blackwell. UMHB responded with a five-run second inning to take the lead. Avery Kelly opened scoring with an RBI double, scoring Kourtney Cummings before Hannah Wolfe hit a two-RBI double scoring Kelly and Jacqueline Kay. Allie Dalle finished the second-inning scoring for the Cru with a two-RBI home run. UMHB added three more runs in the third with an RBI double from Ashley Estrada, sacrifice fly from Wolfe and RBI single from Milly Cesare. Belhaven got back on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring two runs off RBI from Blackwell and Brittany Chetta. The Cru sealed the win with four runs in the top of the sixth inning. Kelly opened scoring in the inning with an RBI double to score Kourtney Cummings before Wolfe slammed another two –RBI double and Dalle added another run with an RBI single. Kelly led the Cru with four hits while Dalle added three. Wolfe was the team-leader in RBI with five while Kelly scored a team-high three runs. Bayleigh Grogan started the contest for the Cru, pitching three innings with three hits and one run allowed. Camryn Rucker threw three innings in relief, allowing five hits and two runs. The duo combined for five strikeouts and walked three batters. Belhaven threw three pitchers with Jordan Self taking the loss. Self put in four innings of work with 10 hits and eight runs allowed. UMHB totaled 12 runs on 18 hits with one error while the Blazers had three runs on eight hits with one error.



Kasi Cummings gave UMHB a lead in the second contest, hitting an RBI double to score Milly Cesare in the top of the third inning. Belhaven responded with the equalizer in the bottom of that frame. UMHB responded with a three-run fourth inning. Estrada hit an RBI single to score Wolfe before Dalle slammed a two-RBI double, scoring Estrada and Kelly. UMHB held a 4-1 lead until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Blazers scored two runs to pull the game within one run. Kasi Cummings struck again in the top of the sixth, hitting a two-RBI double to extend UMHB’s lead 6-3. Carley Ingle scored Bailey Root in the bottom of the seventh for the Blazers, but UMHB got out of the inning to earn the 6-4 win. Kasi Cummings, Estrada and Cesare led the Cru with two hits each while Kelly and Estrada both scored two runs and Cummings had a team-high three RBI. Kat Reed earned the win in the circle for UMHB, throwing 4.2 innings with three runs and seven hits allowed. Kassie Shipley took the loss for the Blazers, throwing a complete nine innings with one walk and one strikeout. UMHB totaled six runs on nine hits while the Blazers had four runs on 10 hits.



UMHB returns to action Friday, April 26th in a 4 p.m. doubleheader against Louisiana College at Dee Dillon Field in Belton.