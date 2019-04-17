Skip to content
KWKT
Waco
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Lone Star News
National & World News
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Community
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Ask The Experts
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Health
Pain Stops Here
Health and Medical
Life & Health
Simple Health
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
App
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Mary Hardin Baylor
UMHB Names Mike Stawski Head Baseball Coach
UMHB Softball completes series sweep of Belhaven
UMHB WOMEN’S GOLF PLACES THREE ON ASC ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS; ROBINSON AND RALSTON CLAIM SUPERLATIVES
UMHB Women’s Golf Maintains Lead at ASC
UMHB Softball Blanks Concordia Texas in Series Finale
More Mary Hardin Baylor Headlines
UMHB Women’s Basketball Edged by Hardin-Simmons
Enter to Win
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
We’ve Got Your Back
EM Nails Contest
Should I Buy or Sell
Kiss My Bass
Killeen Auto Sales Spin and Win Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests