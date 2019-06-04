Wendzel Completes His Texas Conversion With Rangers Selection

Southern California Native, Davis Wendzel, is described as the biggest Texan on the Baylor Baseball Team.

Whether it’s his affinity for country music, his truck or his impressive beard Wendzel passes the eye test as a Texan, and with his selection to the Texas Rangers in the first round of the MLB Draft his conversion is complete.

“The Rangers are awesome,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of fans on the team. The guys were breaking out their jersey’s last night so that was awesome. I mean, I feel like I’m from Texas in my heart so it’s awesome that I get to play for Texas.”

Wendzel grew up as an Angels fan, in Southern California, but after spending time in Texas he’s excited to be joining the Angels AL West Rival

You know I’m from Southern California and I really liked the Angels, but since I’ve gotten here I’ve just really fallen in love with Texas.”

Wendzel will not be heading to rookie ball alone though as fellow Big 12 Co-Player of the year, Josh Jung from Texas Tech, will join Wendzel as the 8th overall pick by the Rangers.

Both players are third basemen but Wendzel said he’s open to playing wherever the organization needs him.

“I didn’t think they were going to pick two third basemen, but they saw me, and they weren’t going to let me get past that pick,” he said. “They wanted me to hit for them and play anywhere, so I’m ready for that.”

Wendzel’s Baylor Teammate Cody Bradford was also selected by the Texas Rangers in the 6th round.