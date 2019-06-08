Wil London Finishes 3rd In Final 400M Race of His Baylor Career

Wil London closed down his individual career at Baylor with a strong finish in the Men’s 400 Meter Final at the NCAA Championships, in Austin Friday night.

London ran a season-best 44.63 with for a third place finish, just ahead of Texas’ Jonathan Jones who ran a 44.64.

Every qualifying runner set a record of some sort in the race and London knew it would be a fast race, tonight.

“I knew it was going to be a fast one,” he said. “We got great weather, We’ve got fast competition, because you know when you line up against guys like this, in a great facility, and the stands like this, somebody is going to run fast and it just so happened we all did.”

London will compete as a part of the Men’s 4×400 relay team later on Friday Night.

