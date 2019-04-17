Skip to content
KWKT
Waco/Mcgregor
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
National
Washington-DC
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Brexit, domestic drama and Trump drive UK leadership race
Top Stories
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing could be delayed
AP: Public unions see only modest decline after court ruling
Search continues for missing boater
Mexia shooting suspect arrested in McLennan County
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Djokovic gets by Bautista Agut to reach 6th Wimbledon final
Top Stories
The Latest: Mochizuki reaches junior final at Wimbledon
Wickens to drive parade lap at Toronto with hand controls
Ex-fiancee claims Chiefs’ Hill is father of newborn twins
Women’s World Cup champ’s hotel room burglarized
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Pain Stops Here
Life & Health
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
acosta
U.S. Labor Secretary stepping down amid Epstein controversy
Upcoming Events
90210 Countdown Clock
Enter to Win our Contests
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
We’ve Got Your Back
EM Nails Contest
Should I Buy or Sell
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests